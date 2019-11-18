Dear whoever will read this,

My big take away at the moment is having faith. Life can feel as though it is a never ending punch to the gut. No matter what you do , it seems to never be the right thing for you. After years of dealing with this you start to want to give up and just go with the flow of things, but you can’t. You have to have faith that things will eventually all come together and that you are doing what you’re meant to be doing. You have to have faith in life and in yourself. Trust me, life knows what it’s doing. It won’t send you things that you can’t handle. Just have faith.

