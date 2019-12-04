I hope that our love becomes stronger than it has ever been. We have lived our lives together now for 20 years. I never thought I would have married my high school sweet heart. We have had our many ups and downs and somehow have managed to make it through the very rough times together. You are my rock, my best friend, my love. I hope you know that. You and our family are what keep me going even when I’m fighting myself. You are an amazing father and husband. 20 years sometimes feels like a life time but I would love to have 20 more with you. Love you always and forever. J

