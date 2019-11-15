Dear Nicholas Sparks,

I have been an ardent fan of your work ever since sixth grade when I used to sneak in your book (Message in a Bottle) inside class and read it with my friend underneath the table. So much has changed over the years but the warmth with which you write each one of your books, and the depth of each character blows me away. I love your books and I hope they keep coming for a very long time because they make me feel like I’m coming home. I do wish you open up your extra features like this one to fans living outside the USA. Thank you for everything you do.

