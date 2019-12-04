Your Life was taken way to soon. There is still so much that I wish we could have resolved and worked out in our relationship, and my heart aches because I know that will never happen. Sometimes it seems that life is unfair, but then on the other hand no one ever said it would be. If I could have the time of just one more day, I would tell you how much I admire your strengths, your compassion and all the success that you have had, even when you never saw them in yourself. You were my role model even though I could never measure up to your expectations. Just know I loved you.

