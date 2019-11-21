Dear Kindred Spirit,

Who and whom you meet in life is not by accident.

Our lives are meant to connect to people who think like us – have the same compassion and qualities.

We are connected in not only our spirit but our inner thoughts – our many needs – our wants and our kindness that we share with others.

We can choose whom we wish to be our soulmate but that has already been determined for us.

We are blessed in many ways cause of our friendship with our kindred spirits whom are not only here for one day

but are heartfelt

and are in our lives forever.

LOVE AND THANKS