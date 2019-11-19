Dear Jody,

If anyone had of told me that I would be a widow at 37… I would have called them crazy. After 4 deployments and a career as a fireman, I counted you as invincible. You weren’t afraid of anything, except for losing me. You walked into one last fire, and never came out again. If I had only known that I would never hold your hand again, or kiss your lips, or rest my head on your shoulder, I would have never let you go. Every day is a battle. It’s been almost a year, and it hasn’t gotten any easier. I see you everywhere I look, I hear your voice in everything I do. I miss you.

