Dear Jeff,

I was 16 when you told me you love me. I was to young to under Stand the real meaning of love. It took me so e Time to realise, i loved you too. It was too late. I’m so Sorry for that! I spent all these years with my thoughts coming back to you, over and over again. When we finally met last year, i thought maybe it could Work out just now… I felt my heart beating quickly, while sittibg next to you, taking and having a drink. I wish it had Worked out… Clearly it haven’t.

You are forever in my heart, whenever you are Ready, i will be too.

Love Michelle