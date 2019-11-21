Dear IT person

My intentions were only friendly toward you. Somehow your feelings toward me were different. While I ran from you insisted. What you did little by little got me. Still my situation did not allowed me to get closer. I am sorry for the pain. I wish you well if you move on. I will be happy if you are alive and happy. If you don’t move on and if my situation change I will hope you would try again. When I hear the song watching for comets, I think of you. I hope I will see you again. Night

