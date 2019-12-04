It’s been almost eight years since you have passed and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. I wish you were alive to see how your influence has made a difference. You have a grandson a granddaughter and another grandchild on the way. Your name lives on and every dream you had for your family is being fulfilled. Thank you for being my example on how to be a loving husband, a caring father l, and a faithful friend. I am about to start my doctoral program and because I carry your name We will be Dr. H. I love you and miss you. I’ll see you again some day.

Your son