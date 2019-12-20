Dear Creator of All things

Just wanted to thank you for the animals !

The joy and loyalty they have brought to my life

Is nothing short of miraculous ! I began to rescue

Dogs, cats and horses more than 40 years ago

Only to find in the end that it was them that rescued me ! Twice I have gotten very sick

( I’m 61) and I fought to live not for any people I know but because of the animals I have rescued

And how they would feel with out me to take care of them …. I am a small part of the world just a speck , nothing special

but to them I am their world , so thank you !