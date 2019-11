I miss you terribly. I know that our relationship just wasn’t meant to be. You are 21 and I am 46. It hurt so much the day that I told you that you needed to be with someone who could give you love and lots of babies. I really want you to be happy and find joy in your life everyday. I tried to teach you that in the time that we were together. You brought me so much joy. You will have a special place in my heart and my memories. I love you. ❤️B ❤️

