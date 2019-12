The road is so difficult and I am so tired. I know this is hard to understand, but I must finish this journey. Stopping early would compromise who I am and eventually destroy what we share. I want you to know that I think of you every day. I feel you holding my hand. You are my North Star. If I finish this journey and you are not there, I understand. I will smile and thank God for you and the precious miracle we share.

