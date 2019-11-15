There are so many kinds of love! Platonic love, passionate love, forced love, playful love but my love for you is simply, unconditional love! From the day you arrived, I was smitten! Not because I should be but because I fell instantly n love with a yellow bundle of squinty eyes and hungry cries!

Fast forward through terrible twos, fantastic fours and quickly ( it seemed) into double digits! I was there for it all! Some weren’t:-( Now you are far away! You’ll be turning 13 without me… We’re Kindred Spirits FOREVER!! Love you more!