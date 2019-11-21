Dear Anyone,

I am very lonely. I have been hurt. I am older now, and I am close to giving up on the chance of finding someone to love me. I am in my 40’s, I have never been kissed, never even held a hand of someone I cared for, and have managed to learn to live a life of solitude.

Why did you not take a chance? Why when people showed interest in you did you run? Why do you think you are not good enough? Why did you think that you would not be a good father?

God can take the ashes and the broken pieces of life and make something beautiful with them.

I am asking Him right now.