I wish every day I could hear your voice just one more time. In 2012 we lost touch & I’ve searched in vain for you because I need you to know that you were and are the love of my life. Your NC spirit walked into my life and found the deepest most amazing part of my TX heart! I would love just to know if your alive, doing well, are happy, and miss me as much as I do you. Without a doubt you showed me what true love & acceptance is and I trusted you 100% with all of me. Ive never found that in anyone else in all of these years. Please find a way back to me. All my love.. Your Baby Brat

