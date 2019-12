we were high school sweethearts , we loved each other deeply until we had a fight an i broke up with you. I moved with my family, ive regreated not rekindling our relationship. I have so many special memories of us, the night of the fair was very special. I still look at our pictures 40 years later an wonder where you are an how your life is going. I will always keep our memories in my heart. With deep regrets DH

