Is it too late to find a new life? After having an empty nest life and then divorce after 31 years of marriage, I feel like I have no life. How I thought I would be living my retirement years is not even possible any more. It’s been 14 years living like this and now I’m trying to make a new start by evaluating what gives me joy. As I consider each choice I’m trying to envision how my life could change. In the mean time, I’m working on my health and trying to look at life differently. I’ve closed myself off for so long, I’m not even sure how to change that. Starting life over is scary!

