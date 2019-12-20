As I sit here in those hospital bed I wonder is this how life is going to be for me in and out of hospital’s? With 27 surgeries and counting I’m tired of this life, also tired of breaking alone. Earl my husband was always by my side until that horrible night of December 7, 2018 when my life was forever changed. My husband is locked up for life for something he didn’t do. My family had better things to do than come sit with me so I’m not alone, yeah well, not my family I’ve been here alone by myself.. it’s scary it’s lonely it’s depressing. All I want is my husband to be here with me!

