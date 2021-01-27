Cover Reveal: That Dark Infinity by Kate Pentecost

Okay, I’ve been here at the NOVL long enough for you all to know that epic dark fantasy is, indeed, my jam. The darker and the epic-er the better. That Dark Infinity speaks to the part of me that just wants to strap a sword to my back and fight a dragon! In this soul-stirring book, the Ankou is a legendary, permanently young mercenary. But every day, a witch’s curse leaves him bones until nighttime falls. Meanwhile, Flora is the loyal handmaiden to the princess of Kaer-Ise. When the kingdom is sacked, Flora is the lone survivor and goes on a mission to find the princess. The Ankou and Flora team up, and their quest is equal parts magical and cursed. Let’s just say, this book will put a spell on you in the best possible way, starting with that jaw-dropping cover! Now, behold!





by Kate Pentecost

By night, the Ankou is a legendary, permanently young mercenary—the most fearsome sword for hire in all of the Five Lands, and its most abiding mystery. But when the sun rises, a dark magic leaves him no more than bones. Cursed with this cycle of death and resurrection, the Ankou wants only to find the final rest that has been prophesied for him, no matter the cost.

When the kingdom of Kaer-Ise is sacked, Flora, handmaiden to the royal family, is assaulted and left for dead. Wounded, heartbroken, and the sole survivor of the massacre, Flora wants desperately to be reunited with the princess she served and loved. She and the Ankou make a deal: He will help Flora find her princess, and train Flora in combat, in exchange for her aid in breaking his curse. But it isn’t easy to kill an immortal, especially when their bond begins to deepen into something more….

Together, they will solve mysteries, battle monsters, and race against time in this fantasy novel about sacrifice, love, and healing by Elysium Girls author Kate Pentecost.





About the Author

Kate Pentecost was born and raised on the Texas/Louisiana state line, where there are more churches, pine trees, and alligators than anything else. She is a stalwart advocate of the weird, and has an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Elysium Girls was her debut young adult fantasy novel.