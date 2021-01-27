Cover Reveal: Sway With Me by Syed M. Masood

Sway with Me is here! Okay, that’s a lie. It isn’t out yet but it’s glorious cover is, and now I have an excuse to gush over this amazing book! When I tell you this book made me laugh out loud and cry all within fifteen minutes of picking it up, I mean that literally. This book is beyond clever and absolutely hilarious! Arsalan is the sweetest bean and deserves to be protected and his Nana is a sassy and shrewd inspiration to us all. There is even a running joke involving a Jane Austen quote that made me straight up belly laugh! I’m telling you, this book is incredible! Fans of Syed’s first book, More Than Just a Pretty Face, will not be disappointed. Hell, fans of good things will not be disappointed! Okay, okay, I’ll stop shouting about this book so you can gaze upon this absolutely incandescent cover!





Arsalan has learned everything he knows from Nana, his 100-year-old great-grandfather. This includes the fact that when Nana dies, Arsalan will be completely alone in the world, except for his estranged and abusive father. So he turns to Beenish, the step-daughter of a prominent matchmaker, to find him a future life partner. Beenish’s request in return? That Arsalan help her ruin her older sister’s wedding with a spectacular dance she’s been forbidden to perform.

Despite knowing as little about dancing as he does about girls, Arsalan wades into Beenish’s chaotic world to discover friends and family he never expected. And though Arsalan’s old-school manners and Beenish’s take-no-prisoners attitude clash every minute, they find themselves getting closer and closer—literally. All that’s left to realize is that the thing they both really want is each other, if only they can get in step.

Cover artist: Fatima Baig





About the Author

Syed M. Masood is the author of More Than Just a Pretty Face and The Bad Muslim Discount. He grew up in Karachi, Pakistan, and now lives with his wife and children in Sacramento, California, where he is a practicing attorney. He wrote a few couplets in Urdu when he was a teenager, and his family still tells everyone he is an Urdu poet. He is not. He invites you to visit him at syed-masood.com and on Twitter @syedmmasood.