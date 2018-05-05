Recipe from Simple Healthy- Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Rosemary Tart
30 minutes prep, 25 minutes cooking … delicious hot or cold!
You’ll need
- 10 ½ ounces of fresh goat cheese
- 10 ½ ounces of yellow cherry tomatoes (cut into pieces)
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary (chopped)
- 4 eggs, medium-large size
Hint: Get Parchment paper for baking
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C. Cover the base of a large tart pan with moistened parchment paper.
- Mix together the goat cheese, tomatoes, chopped rosemary, and eggs. Season with salt and pepper.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared pan, pressing it down. Bake for 25 minutes. Serve hot or cold.
Serves 4. 225 calories/serving; vegetarian and gluten free.
From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.