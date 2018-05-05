Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Healthy- Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Rosemary Tart

#Simple Cooking Team

30 minutes prep, 25 minutes cooking …  delicious hot or cold!

 

You’ll need

  • 10 ½ ounces of fresh goat cheese
  • 10 ½ ounces of yellow cherry tomatoes (cut into pieces)
  • 1 sprig fresh rosemary (chopped)
  • 4 eggs, medium-large size

 

Hint: Get Parchment paper for baking

 

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C. Cover the base of a large tart pan with moistened parchment paper.
  • Mix together the goat cheese, tomatoes, chopped rosemary, and eggs. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Pour the mixture into the prepared pan, pressing it down. Bake for 25 minutes. Serve hot or cold.

 

Serves 4.  225 calories/serving; vegetarian and gluten free.

 

From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.