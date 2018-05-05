Recipe from Simple Healthy- Scallops with Honey and Asparagus
10 minutes prep, 9 minutes cooking … a fresh twist on summer favorites.
You’ll need
- 12 green asparagus
- 2 tablespoons of honey
- 12 scallops head of cauliflower
- 4 sprigs of thyme (remove the woodiest stems)
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Trim the asparagus and cut into pieces.
- Heat the honey in a frying pan. Sear the washed scallops and asparagus for 3 minutes per side in the foaming honey. Add the thyme and soy sauce.
- Cook for 3 minutes, stirring continuously, season with salt and pepper, and serve.
Serves 4. 64 calories/serving; lactose free.
From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.