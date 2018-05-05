Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Healthy- Scallops with Honey and Asparagus

#Simple Cooking Team

10 minutes prep, 9 minutes cooking …  a fresh twist on summer favorites.

 

You’ll need

  • 12 green asparagus
  • 2 tablespoons of honey
  • 12 scallops head of cauliflower
  • 4 sprigs of thyme (remove the woodiest stems)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce

 

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Trim the asparagus and cut into pieces.
  • Heat the honey in a frying pan. Sear the washed scallops and asparagus for 3 minutes per side in the foaming honey. Add the thyme and soy sauce.
  • Cook for 3 minutes, stirring continuously, season with salt and pepper, and serve.

 

Serves 4.  64 calories/serving; lactose free.

 

From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.