Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Healthy- Chilled Fresh Pea Gazpacho

#Simple Cooking Team

20 minutes prep, 5 minutes cooking …  easy peasy.

 

You’ll need

  • 1 bunch fresh mint leaves
  • 1 pound peas (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 cucumber (approx.. 14 oz, or 400 grams)
  • Olive oil

 

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Chop the mint.
  • Cook the peas for 5 minutes in boiling water. Drain.
  • In a blender, mix the peas with the cucumber, about 7 tablespoons (100 mL) water, and the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, add the mint, and serve chilled.

 

Serves 4.  92 calories/serving; vegetarian and lactose free.

 

From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.

 