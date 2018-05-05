Recipe from Simple Healthy- Chilled Fresh Pea Gazpacho
20 minutes prep, 5 minutes cooking … easy peasy.
You’ll need
- 1 bunch fresh mint leaves
- 1 pound peas (fresh or frozen)
- 1 cucumber (approx.. 14 oz, or 400 grams)
- Olive oil
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Chop the mint.
- Cook the peas for 5 minutes in boiling water. Drain.
- In a blender, mix the peas with the cucumber, about 7 tablespoons (100 mL) water, and the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, add the mint, and serve chilled.
Serves 4. 92 calories/serving; vegetarian and lactose free.
From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.