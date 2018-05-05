Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple Healthy- Cauliflower Tabbouleh

#Simple Cooking Team

15 minutes prep, 10 minutes cooking …  delicious and unique.

You’ll need

  • 1 bunch fresh mint leaves
  • 1 head of cauliflower
  • 1 cucumber (approx.. 9 oz, or 250 grams)
  • 2 tomatoes

 

Hint: Get Parchment paper for steaming

 

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Chop the mint.
  • Remove the stalk and leaves of the cauliflower and grate the cauliflower by hand. Place on a sheet of moistened parchment paper and cook for 10 minutes in a steamer.
  • Mix the cauliflower ‘‘couscous’’ with the diced cucumber, tomatoes, and mint. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

 

Serves 4.  43 calories/serving; vegetarian.

 

From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.

 