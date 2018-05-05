Recipe from Simple Healthy- Cauliflower Tabbouleh
15 minutes prep, 10 minutes cooking … delicious and unique.
You’ll need
- 1 bunch fresh mint leaves
- 1 head of cauliflower
- 1 cucumber (approx.. 9 oz, or 250 grams)
- 2 tomatoes
Hint: Get Parchment paper for steaming
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Chop the mint.
- Remove the stalk and leaves of the cauliflower and grate the cauliflower by hand. Place on a sheet of moistened parchment paper and cook for 10 minutes in a steamer.
- Mix the cauliflower ‘‘couscous’’ with the diced cucumber, tomatoes, and mint. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Serves 4. 43 calories/serving; vegetarian.
From SIMPLE HEALTHY: THE EASIEST LIGHT RECIPES IN THE WORLD.