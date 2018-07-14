Recipe from Simple 2 – Shrimp and Watermelon Soup
Cool and refreshing … Another easy recipe recipe from SIMPLE 2.
10 minutes prep … a refreshing option.
You’ll need
- 3 oranges
- 1 ½ cups mixed berry flavored green tea
- 12 cooked and deveined shrimp
- 7 ounces watermelon
- 8 fresh mint leaves
- Optional: Drizzle of olive oil
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Juice the oranges.
- Brew and chill the tea, then combine the juice with the tea.
- Chop the shrimp.
- Dice the flesh of the watermelon.
- Divide the shrimp and watermelon among 4 bowls and add the mint leaves.
- Pour the orange juice–tea mixture into the bowls, and add salt and pepper and a drizzle of oil; serve.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.