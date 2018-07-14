Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple 2 – Shrimp and Watermelon Soup

#Simple Cooking Team

Cool and refreshing … Another easy recipe recipe from SIMPLE 2.

Simple2 Recipe easy melon soup
Shrimp and Melon Soup from Simple 2

10 minutes prep …  a refreshing option.

 

You’ll need

  • 3 oranges
  • 1 ½ cups mixed berry flavored green tea
  • 12 cooked and deveined shrimp
  • 7 ounces watermelon
  • 8 fresh mint leaves
  • Optional: Drizzle of olive oil

 

Now, SIMPLE steps:

 

  • Juice the oranges.
  • Brew and chill the tea, then combine the juice with the tea.
  • Chop the shrimp.
  • Dice the flesh of the watermelon.
  • Divide the shrimp and watermelon among 4 bowls and add the mint leaves.
  • Pour the orange juice–tea mixture into the bowls, and add salt and pepper and a drizzle of oil; serve.

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.