Recipe from Simple 2 – Prosciutto, Cantaloupe and Arugula Salad

#Simple Cooking Team

Fresh and lively, ready in minutes …  We’ve got the easiest recipe from SIMPLE 2.

5 minutes prep  …  and you look like a star.

Simple 2 recipe Melon & Prosciutto Salas
Recipe for Melon and Prosciutto Salad from Simple 2

 

You’ll need

  • 2 small cantaloupes
  • 4 slices of Prosciutto
  • 3 ounces fresh cilantro
  • 4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Now, SIMPLE steps:

 

  • Scoop out the seeds from the cantaloupes and medium dice the flesh.
  • Tear the prosciutto into pieces and combine them with the cantaloupe, arugula, vinegar, and oil. Add salt and pepper; serve in the empty cantaloupe rinds.

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.