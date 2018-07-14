Recipe from Simple 2 – Prosciutto, Cantaloupe and Arugula Salad
Fresh and lively, ready in minutes … We’ve got the easiest recipe from SIMPLE 2.
5 minutes prep … and you look like a star.
You’ll need
- 2 small cantaloupes
- 4 slices of Prosciutto
- 3 ounces fresh cilantro
- 4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Scoop out the seeds from the cantaloupes and medium dice the flesh.
- Tear the prosciutto into pieces and combine them with the cantaloupe, arugula, vinegar, and oil. Add salt and pepper; serve in the empty cantaloupe rinds.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.