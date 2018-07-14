Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple 2 – Ginger Chicken

#Simple Cooking Team

A family favorite and light on work … More easy recipe solutions from Simple 2!

5 minutes prep, 1 hour marinating, 5 minutes cooking …  and delicious.

 

You’ll need

  • 4 chicken breasts
  • 1 ¾ ounces fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoons yellow curry powder
  • 4 tablespoons sweetened soy sauces
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil

Now, SIMPLE steps:

 

  • Chop the chicken breasts. Peel and grate the ginger. Combine the chicken with the ginger, curry powder, soy sauce, and oil and let marinate for 1 hour.
  • In a skillet over high heat, sauté the chicken in the marinade liquid for 5 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
  • Off the heat, stir in the cilantro leaves; serve, with soy sauce on the side

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD