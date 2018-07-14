Recipe from Simple 2 – Ginger Chicken
A family favorite and light on work … More easy recipe solutions from Simple 2!
5 minutes prep, 1 hour marinating, 5 minutes cooking … and delicious.
You’ll need
- 4 chicken breasts
- 1 ¾ ounces fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoons yellow curry powder
- 4 tablespoons sweetened soy sauces
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Chop the chicken breasts. Peel and grate the ginger. Combine the chicken with the ginger, curry powder, soy sauce, and oil and let marinate for 1 hour.
- In a skillet over high heat, sauté the chicken in the marinade liquid for 5 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Off the heat, stir in the cilantro leaves; serve, with soy sauce on the side
Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD