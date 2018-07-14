Recipe from Simple 2 – Bell Pepper, Mozzarella and Tuna Pockets
Put this family-pleasing recipe in your back-pocket for a quick festive meal for all ages!
5 minutes prep, 15 minutes cooking.
You’ll need
- 12 ounces pizza dough, fresh or frozen
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 ball fresh mozzarella
- 1 can (3 ½ ounces) canned tuna, in oil
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F/210°C.
- Roll out the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Remove the stem and seed the bell pepper; cut the flesh into strips. Slice the mozzarella.
- Distribute the mozzarella, bell pepper, tuna (reserve the oil), and thyme on top of the dough toward the center. Fold the edges in toward the center to form a pocket and bake for 15 minutes, or until golden. Serve with a drizzle of oil from the tuna can.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.