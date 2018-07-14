Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipe from Simple 2 – Bell Pepper, Mozzarella and Tuna Pockets

#Simple Cooking Team

Put this family-pleasing recipe in your back-pocket for a quick festive meal for all ages!

 

5 minutes prep, 15 minutes cooking.

 

You’ll need

  • 12 ounces pizza dough, fresh or frozen
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 ball fresh mozzarella
  • 1 can (3 ½ ounces) canned tuna, in oil
  • 1 tablespoon dried thyme

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F/210°C.
  • Roll out the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Remove the stem and seed the bell pepper; cut the flesh into strips. Slice the mozzarella.
  • Distribute the mozzarella, bell pepper, tuna (reserve the oil), and thyme on top of the dough toward the center. Fold the edges in toward the center to form a pocket and bake for 15 minutes, or until golden. Serve with a drizzle of oil from the tuna can.

 

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.