Recipe from Simple 2 – Asian-style Pork Spare Ribs

#Simple Cooking Team

A little prep the evening before … a delicious quick meal for dinner the next day!

 

10 minutes prep, marinate overnight, 1 hour cooking.

 

You’ll need

  • 2 slabs (about 2 ½ lbs) pork spare ribs
  • 5 ¼ ounces fresh ginger
  • 2 stalks lemongrass
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • 4 tablespoons honey
  • 1 bunch cilantro

Now, SIMPLE steps:

 

  • The day before, cut the ribs into sections. Peel and grate the ginger. Finely chop the lemongrass.
  • Add the ribs to a baking dish with the ginger, lemongrass, soy sauce, and honey. Refrigerate to marinate overnight.
  • The next day, preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
  • Place the baking dish in the oven and bake for 1 hour, or until the ribs are cooked to the desired done-ness. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves and serve.

 

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.