Recipe from Simple 2 – Asian-style Pork Spare Ribs
A little prep the evening before … a delicious quick meal for dinner the next day!
10 minutes prep, marinate overnight, 1 hour cooking.
You’ll need
- 2 slabs (about 2 ½ lbs) pork spare ribs
- 5 ¼ ounces fresh ginger
- 2 stalks lemongrass
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons honey
- 1 bunch cilantro
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- The day before, cut the ribs into sections. Peel and grate the ginger. Finely chop the lemongrass.
- Add the ribs to a baking dish with the ginger, lemongrass, soy sauce, and honey. Refrigerate to marinate overnight.
- The next day, preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C.
- Place the baking dish in the oven and bake for 1 hour, or until the ribs are cooked to the desired done-ness. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves and serve.
Serves 4. From SIMPLE 2: MORE OF THE EASIEST RECIPES IN THE WORLD.