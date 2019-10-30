MUMMY DOGS

Stirring Up Fun with Food More than 100 fun food-crafting ideas that will engage, delight, and amaze kids - from actress, entrepreneur, and mom, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and former Martha Stewart Living editor Gia Russo.

Why stop with making basic brownies? Why not put them on a stick and decorate them? Why not take boring broccoli and turn it into a yummy cheese muffin instead? Sarah Michelle Gellar learned quickly that to get her kids to be adventurous with food, she had to involve them in preparing it. She wanted that process to be fun and help them develop self-confidence, creative thinking, and even math skills! So Sarah and co-author Gia Russo came up with more than 100 fun food-crafting ideas that take basic food preparation to a surprising new level.

Organized by month, the book offers projects for every occasion and theme, including Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, Shark Week, Halloween, and even a Star Wars Day with licensed Star Wars creations! The possibilities are endless!

MAKES 12 DOGS

These are the kind of treats that kids go wild for and that parents secretly love to eat. They’re an ideal party staple and are also perfect for eating before heading out to ring doorbells.

INGREDIENTS

1 (11-ounce) tube refrigerated breadstick dough

12 smoked sausage dogs

1 large egg

Small candy eyes (optional)

Mustard, for serving

***

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a baking sheet with canola oil.

Separate the dough into strips. Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 1/4-to 1/2-inch-wide strips. Set aside a couple of strips for the mummies’ eyes. Wrap strips of dough around each sausage dog, leaving a 1/2-inch gap uncovered at about two-thirds of its length for a face. Arrange the wrapped sausage dogs on the prepared baking sheet.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water; brush this egg wash over the dough. Bake until golden, 14 to 16 minutes.

Using a toothpick, dab a little dough on the bare part of the sausage for the eyes, then apply a pair of candy eyes on top of the dots, if desired. Serve warm, with a side of mustard.

