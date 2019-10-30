MUMMY DOGS
Stirring Up Fun with Food
by Sarah Michelle Gellar
by Gia Russo
MAKES 12 DOGS
These are the kind of treats that kids go wild for and that parents secretly love to eat. They’re an ideal party staple and are also perfect for eating before heading out to ring doorbells.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 (11-ounce) tube refrigerated breadstick dough
- 12 smoked sausage dogs
- 1 large egg
- Small candy eyes (optional)
- Mustard, for serving
***
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a baking sheet with canola oil.
Separate the dough into strips. Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 1/4-to 1/2-inch-wide strips. Set aside a couple of strips for the mummies’ eyes. Wrap strips of dough around each sausage dog, leaving a 1/2-inch gap uncovered at about two-thirds of its length for a face. Arrange the wrapped sausage dogs on the prepared baking sheet.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water; brush this egg wash over the dough. Bake until golden, 14 to 16 minutes.
Using a toothpick, dab a little dough on the bare part of the sausage for the eyes, then apply a pair of candy eyes on top of the dots, if desired. Serve warm, with a side of mustard.
