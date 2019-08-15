MAKES: 15 bars / ACTIVE TIME: 1 hour 20 minutes /

TIME ’TIL BROOKIE: 3 hours 15 minutes

If you’re going to make only one recipe in this book…it should be the Brookie Bar. It’s the most popular confection at D and the inspiration behind one of our all-time best-selling dough flavors (Brookie Dough; page 66)—you don’t want to skip this one. Start by making our Signature Chocolate Chip dough (our all-time best-seller) and our Brownie Batter dough (which tastes exactly how you’re imagining it would). Then layer those doughs to make the most decadent half-brownie, half-cookie combo (hence the name Brookie). It’s a little bit baked and a little bit dough-y, showing off the best parts of a cookie and a brownie at the same time. You don’t have to choose between these two tempting treats—you get both in every single bite.

FOR THE SIGNATURE CHOCOLATE CHIP

1/4 batch Signature Chocolate Chip dough (recipe below) using mini semisweet chocolate chips

FOR THE BROWNIE BATTER

1-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips (divided)

1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon heat-treated all-purpose flour (*instructions at the bottom of Signature Chocolate Chip dough recipe)

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 teaspoon cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons pasteurized egg whites, at room temperature

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

FOR THE GANACHE

1-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Make the Signature Chocolate Chip dough (recipe below):

Referring to the 1/2 batch ingredients (below). Chill in the freezer for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, line an 8”x8” pan.

Remove the dough from the freezer. Use a spoon to drop scoops of dough into the pan and press the dough to form a flat, even layer. Place it back in the freezer.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Make the Brownie Batter dough:

In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat 3/4 cup of the chocolate chips with the butter in the microwave on 50% power in 30-second increments. Stir well between each increment. Repeat just until the chocolate is melted. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the heat-treated flour, cocoa powder, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt until well combined. Set aside.

Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the granulated and brown sugars and mix on medium until well combined, about 2 minutes. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the bowl. Add the egg whites and vanilla and mix just until well incorporated, about 2 minutes. The mixture will be very runny.

Add the flour mixture and mix on low just until the powdery texture of the flour disappears, about 30 seconds. Scrape the bowl and mix a final 15 seconds.

Remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula to fold in the remaining 3/4 cup chocolate chips. Chill the Brownie Batter in the freezer for 40 minutes. Remove the cookie dough layer from the pan by pulling up on the edges of the parchment paper. Place it back into the freezer to continue chilling. Line the 8”x8” pan with parchment again.

Once chilled and easy to handle, press the Brownie Batter dough into an even layer in the bottom of the lined 8”x8” pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the center is set. Place in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to cool.

Meanwhile, make the ganache:

Chop the semisweet chocolate and place it in a medium bowl. Break the butter into 4 pieces and add to the bowl. Set aside.

In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat the cream on 50% power in 30-second intervals just until the cream boils. As soon as the cream boils, pour it over the chopped chocolate. Use a whisk to stir, starting in the center of the bowl and moving slowly outward to incorporate the chocolate. Once the mixture is fully combined and begins to look glossy, stir in the vanilla. Set aside to cool slightly.

Remove the cookie dough layer from the freezer and remove the parchment. Carefully place it on top of the cooled brownie in the 8”x8” pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. The cookie dough layer should still look very gooey and underbaked.

Let cool for 10 minutes. Pour the ganache over the cookie dough and use a rubber spatula to spread evenly. Freeze for 30 minutes, or until you can touch the ganache without it sticking to your finger.

Remove the finished Brookie from the pan by pulling up on the edges of the parchment paper. Cut with a sharp knife by pushing straight down. Don’t drag the knife. Dragging might shift the layers of the Brookie—perfect layers are what’s going to give you that Insta-worthy dessert.

*Store the Brookie in its original pan, covered in the refrigerator, for up to 5 days.

***

SIGNATURE CHOCOLATE CHIP DOUGH

True love. It happened to me at a very young age. I certainly was one of the lucky ones—no dating apps or awkward first dates. Some people never experience true love, or it may take them their entire lives to find it. I was young—actually, just four or five years old when I first fell hard. And, of all places, I found love in my parents’ kitchen. My significant other? Chocolate chip cookie dough. Forget first crushes, high school sweethearts, and college flings—chocolate chip cookie dough and I are actual forever soul mates. We’re truly, madly, deeply in love.

No question about it—this recipe is the OG. The best-seller. The ultimate nostalgic dessert. The one you and I crave most when it comes to cookie dough. Now it’s your turn to fall head over heels.

2-1/4 cups heat-treated all-purpose flour (see below)

2-1/4 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar cup pasteurized egg whites, at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, whisk together the heat-treated flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the granulated and brown sugars and mix on medium until light and fluffy; about 4 minutes will do the trick. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the bowl. Add the egg whites and vanilla and mix until fully incorporated, about 2 minutes.

Add half of the flour mixture and mix on low just until the powdery texture of the flour disappears, about 15 seconds. Immediately add the rest of the flour mixture and mix until combined. Scrape the bowl and mix a final 15 seconds.

Remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula to fold in the chocolate chips.

Ready to fall in love? Dig in!

***

Flour Power

Fortunately, it’s easy to heat-treat all-purpose (AP) flour and other grains at home. Phew! E. coli is killed at 160°F, so you’ll want all of your flour to hit a temperature of 165°F to make certain it’s safe to eat. You’ve got a few options…

OPTION 1

The Kristen method (aka make your life easy and just buy it online). We sell our custom-blended heat-treated flour both online and in-store. So, if you’re too busy, too impatient, or just don’t want to deal…then buy it from us. I’ll ship it right to your door. You’re welcome.

OPTION 2

The piece-of-cake microwave method (minus the actual cake).

1 For this, you’ll need a microwave-safe bowl, AP flour (or any grain), an instant-read thermometer, and a spatula. You can choose to either heat your entire bag of flour (why not?), or just treat what you need for a single recipe. If you are heating just enough for the recipe, add an extra cup in there to be sure you’ll have enough!

2 Place the flour in the bowl and microwave on high for 30 seconds at a time, stirring between each interval. Stir well to make sure none of the ingredient burns (microwaves have those tricky hot spots). Use an instant-read thermometer to test the grain in several places to make sure it has reached 165°F throughout. If you get a lower reading in one area, just stir and heat for an additional 30 seconds until it’s all ready!

OPTION 3

The easy, peasy oven method.

1 Preheat the oven to 300°F. Spread more flour than the recipe calls for onto a baking pan (like a 9”x13” or an 8”x8”—something with sides). Then follow a process similar to the microwave method by stirring the flour and checking the temp at 2-minute intervals. Make sure to check a few different spots in the pan to confirm you’re safe.

2 If flour sticks to the bottom or sides of the pan, that’s OK! Leave it there… you heated more than you need for the recipe, anyway. Don’t scrape stuck-on flour into your measuring cup for dough or cookies, as it creates small clumps that will add an unpleasant texture. Remember, soft, fluffy flour = rich, creamy dough.

3 Flour needs to cool completely before use. It will take about 30 minutes (patience is TOUGH!). You can place the pan in the fridge and let it cool there if you’re in a rush.

4 If your flour is really clumpy, your oven might be too hot or your microwave might have hot spots. Don’t worry—you can break it up with your fingers, vigorously whisk it in a bowl, or sift the flour and discard chunks if necessary.

5 Voilà, heat-treated flour ready to use in any dough!

Now, on to the rest of the ingredients.

Hello, Cookie Dough Safe-to-eat cookie doughs and baked treats from the creator of the world's first edible cookie dough shop



Finally, you can eat cookie dough how you've always craved it: straight from the mixing bowl! In her rule-breaking first book, Kristen Tomlan, the Queen of Cookie Dough, spills her secrets about how to make cookie dough safe-to-eat and all of the best ways to enjoy it. Kristen is sharing 110 decadent recipes--a mix of fan favorites from her famous New York City confectionery and never-before-seen creations--each with an innovative twist.



HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH is filled with recipes for cookie dough lovers at every age and skill level. All 40 flavors, spanning the classic to the wildly creative, are ready to eat off the spatula OR can be baked into perfect, chewy cookies. Kristen's baked creations are equally tempting, with treats like cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls, deep dish skillet cookies, and molten cookie dough cupcakes. Sprinkled throughout are her tips on perfecting your confections plus easy swaps to make the recipes gluten-free or vegan. Since cookie dough is best when shared, Kristen is serving up inspiration for all your party needs, including ideas for baby showers, weddings, ice cream parties, and the all-important girls' night in.



This is the unconventional baking book every person with a sweet tooth will love. Join Kristen on her mission to make cookie dough all about joy, transforming this once-forbidden treat from a "no-no" to HELLO!







Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Get More Great Cooking Advice from Grand Central Publishing Life & Style Get More Great Cooking Advice from Grand Central Publishing Life & Style Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use