A toast to all of us in quarantine: Cheers!
How about a cocktail?
Treat yourself to this classic drink which is basically Friday in a glass: the Mai Tai from The Brooklyn Bartender.
Mai Tai
1 ½ oz Appleton Estate Signature Blend Jamaican Rum
1 oz lime juice
½ oz orgeat
½ oz Curacao
1 dash Angostura bitters
Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice, or crushed ice if available. Garnish with mint and a cherry.
About the Author:
Carey Jones is a food and drink writer for publications including Food + Wine, Travel and Leisure, and Saveur. She was Managing Editor at Serious Eat when it won the James Beard Award for Best Food Blog in 2010 and was lead writer for Serious Eats: A Comprehensive Guide to Making and Eating Delicious Food Wherever You Are, published by Clarkson Potter. She lives in Brooklyn.