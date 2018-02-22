Recipes from Simple: Sweet Potato Fries in 40 minutes
We’ve got the easiest recipe for SIMPLE Sweet Potato Fries.
15 minutes prep, 25 minutes cooking … it will be your secret how long they last after they’re served. Ready?
You’ll need
- 2 Avocados
- 2 Lemons
- 2 lbs Sweet Potatoes
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sea salt
- 4 teaspoons curry powder
- Cooking Oil – enough to generously cover the bottom of your favorite skillet
Now, SIMPLE steps:
- Peel & pit the avocados. Juice the lemons (remove the seeds). Scoop out the avocado flesh and mash it with the lemon juice. Sprinkle with a little of the salt.
- Peel the sweet potatoes and slice them evenly into sticks.
- Heat the skillet and oil over high heat.
- Fry the sweet potatoes for 15-20 minutes, or until browned.
- Drain, on a plate covered with paper towels.
- Toss the fried potatoes with the salt and curry powder.
- Serve with the SIMPLE avocado dip
Serves 4. From SIMPLE: THE EASIEST COOKBOOK IN THE WORLD.