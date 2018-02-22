Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Recipes from Simple: Sweet Potato Fries in 40 minutes

#Simple Cooking Team

We’ve got the easiest recipe for SIMPLE Sweet Potato Fries.

15 minutes prep, 25 minutes cooking …  it will be your secret how long they last after they’re served.  Ready? 

You’ll need

Simple Sweet Potato Fries
  • 2 Avocados
  • 2 Lemons
  • 2 lbs Sweet Potatoes
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sea salt
  • 4 teaspoons curry powder
  • Cooking Oil – enough to generously cover the bottom of your favorite skillet

Now, SIMPLE steps:

  • Peel & pit the avocados.  Juice the lemons (remove the seeds). Scoop out the avocado flesh and mash it with the lemon juice.  Sprinkle with a little of the salt.
  • Peel the sweet potatoes and slice them evenly into sticks.
  • Heat the skillet and oil over high heat.
  • Fry the sweet potatoes for 15-20 minutes, or until browned.
  • Drain, on a plate covered with paper towels.
  • Toss the fried potatoes with the salt and curry powder.
  • Serve with the SIMPLE avocado dip

Serves 4.  From SIMPLE: THE EASIEST COOKBOOK IN THE WORLD.

 