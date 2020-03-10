Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Woody Allen

Woody Allen is a writer, director, and actor. He has been a stand-up comedian and a published author. He lives on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with his wife of twenty-two years, Soon-Yi, and their two daughters, Manzie and Bechet. He is an avid jazz enthusiast and devoted sports fan.
