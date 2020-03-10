Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Woody Allen
Woody Allen is a writer, director, and actor. He has been a stand-up comedian and a published author. He lives on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with his wife of twenty-two years, Soon-Yi, and their two daughters, Manzie and Bechet. He is an avid jazz enthusiast and devoted sports fan.Read More
By the Author
Apropos of Nothing
Apropos of Nothing is a comprehensive account of Woody Allen's life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and…