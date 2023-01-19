William Siff

is a licensed acupuncturist, clinical herbalist, ethnobotanist, medicinal herb grower, health educator, and herbal product formulator who practices Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine. He has worked with thousands of individuals and groups to successfully incorporate plant-based medicine into their lives for over two decades. After establishing the popular Goldthread Apothecary, medicinal herb farm, and Farm to Pharmacy educational program, Siff created Goldthread Tonics in 2017 to bring the power of everyday medicinal plants to people across the country. His work on behalf of plants and people takes him around the world, where he sources medicinal plants and supports regional plant medicine projects. Follow him on Instagram at @williamsiff and @drinkgoldthread.