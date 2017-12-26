The New York Times The New York Times

The New York Times is regarded as the world’s preeminent newspaper. Its news coverage is known for its exceptional depth and breadth, with reporting bureaus throughout the United States and in 26 foreign countries.



Dave Anderson is one of the leading American sportswriters of our time. He began writing for The New York Times in 1966 and was given his own column in 1971. He was inducted into the National Sports Writers and Sportscasters Hall of Fame in 1990. Anderson is the author of 21 books and has written more than 350 magazine articles. He resides in Tenafly, New Jersey.