Susan Albers
Susan Albers, PsyD, is a New York Times bestselling author and a clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Albers has been featured across the media on the Today Show, Dr. Oz, NPR, Shape, Prevention, and Cooking Light. She is the author of eight mindful eating books including: EatQ, 50 Ways to Soothe Yourself Without Food, Eating Mindfully, Eat, Drink, and Be Mindful, and Mindful. http://www.eatingmindfully.comRead More
By the Author
Hanger Management
The complete program for mastering your "hanger," from mindful-eating pioneer Dr. Susan Albers -- with 45 tips to turn hanger into happiness. It happens to…