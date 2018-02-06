Stephanie Moulton Sarkis

Dr. Stephanie Moulton Sarkis is the author of five self-help books on the subject of ADHD in adults. Dr. Sarkis is an American Mental Counseling Association Diplomate and Clinical Specialist in Child and Adolescent Counseling (one of 20 in the US), National Certified Counselor, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Qualified LMHC Supervisor, and Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator and Circuit Civil Court Mediator. She is also a blogger for the Huffington Post and Psychology Today. She has a private practice in Tampa, Florida.

