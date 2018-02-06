Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stephanie Moulton Sarkis
Dr. Stephanie Moulton Sarkis is the author of five self-help books on the subject of ADHD in adults. Dr. Sarkis is an American Mental Counseling Association Diplomate and Clinical Specialist in Child and Adolescent Counseling (one of 20 in the US), National Certified Counselor, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Qualified LMHC Supervisor, and Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator and Circuit Civil Court Mediator. She is also a blogger for the Huffington Post and Psychology Today. She has a private practice in Tampa, Florida.Read More
By the Author
Gaslighting
A mental health expert sheds light on "gaslighting"--the manipulative technique used by sociopaths, narcissists, and others--offering practical strategies to cope and break free. He's the…