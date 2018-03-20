Sesame Workshop Sesame Workshop

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sesame Street debuted in 1969 and has been defining children’s programming ever since. More than 90 million kids have watched Sesame Street in over the past four-and-a-half decades. Sesame Workshop is based in New York City.Read More
By the Author
Sesame Street: A Very Elmo Christmas
Celebrate Christmas with Elmo and his friends on Sesame Street with this festive, holiday gift set complete with a Christmas countdown poster. Sesame Street's #1…