Sarah Rose Cavanagh
Sarah Rose Cavanagh, PhD, is a psychologist, professor, and Associate Director of the D’Amour Center for Teaching Excellence at Assumption College. Her research focuses on the connections between emotions and quality of life, particularly how our emotion regulation strategies influence our well-being. Dr. Cavanagh is the author of The Spark of Learning: Energizing the College Classroom with the Science of Emotion, and she has contributed to publications like The Chronicle of Higher Education and WholeLiving magazine. She lives with her family and friends in Massachusetts, where she can be close to both pumpkin patches and the sea.Read More
By the Author
Hivemind
Hivemind: A collective consciousness in which we share consensus thoughts, emotions, and opinions; a phenomenon whereby a group of people function as if with a…