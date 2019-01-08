Sarah Rose Cavanagh

Sarah Rose Cavanagh, PhD, is a psychologist, professor, and Associate Director of the D’Amour Center for Teaching Excellence at Assumption College. Her research focuses on the connections between emotions and quality of life, particularly how our emotion regulation strategies influence our well-being. Dr. Cavanagh is the author of The Spark of Learning: Energizing the College Classroom with the Science of Emotion, and she has contributed to publications like The Chronicle of Higher Education and WholeLiving magazine. She lives with her family and friends in Massachusetts, where she can be close to both pumpkin patches and the sea.