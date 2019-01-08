Running Press Running Press

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc., a brand management company and wholly owned subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment, currently manages the licensing, production & distribution of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise outside of Asia. Beyond Yu-Gi-Oh!, 4K Media manages the properties Bomberman, Contra, and Frogger from Konami. Rounding out their IP portfolio is Rebecca Bonbon, the girl’s anime brand created by Yuko Shimizu.