Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Running Press Running Press
Konami Cross Media NY, Inc., a brand management company and wholly owned subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment, currently manages the licensing, production & distribution of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise outside of Asia. Beyond Yu-Gi-Oh!, 4K Media manages the properties Bomberman, Contra, and Frogger from Konami. Rounding out their IP portfolio is Rebecca Bonbon, the girl’s anime brand created by Yuko Shimizu.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Morphing Magical Creatures
This spellbinding set of five "morphing magnets" shows the transformation of normal, everyday beings into mythical, magical beasts:A forlorn woman into a beautiful mermaidA shy…
Frogger: Magnet Set
Based on one of the most iconic arcade games in history, mix and match dozens of magnets on a two-sided illustrated backdrop to build your…