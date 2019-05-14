Rosemarie T. Truglio

Rosemarie T. Truglio, Ph.D. has been a vital presence at Sesame Workshop for more than two decades. She is the Senior Vice President of Curriculum and Content at Sesame Workshop, overseeing content development across media platforms and product distribution. She is a leading authority on child development, has written numerous articles, appeared on Today, Good Morning America, and National Public Radio, and serves as a frequent contributor to global discussions concerning early childhood education. Dr. Truglio lives in New York City with her husband and son.



Pamela Thomas is a Senior Editor in the NAMPP (North American Media Products and Publishing) division of Sesame Workshop. Prior to joining Sesame Workshop, she was a publishing executive for more than 25 years. She is the author of 12 books, including Fatherless Daughters, Turning the Pain of Loss in the Power of Forgiveness. She lives in Brooklyn, NY.











