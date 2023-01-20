Free shipping on orders $35+
Polly Moore, Ph.D., received her doctorate in neuroscience from UCLA, where she specialized in sleep research, and is now Director of Sleep Research at California Clinical Trials in San Diego.
By the Author
The Natural Baby Sleep Solution
Kinder, Gentler, and It Really Works Based on the human rest and activity cycle that occurs every hour and a half, here’s a scientifically based…