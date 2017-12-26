Penny Simkin

Penny Simkin, a physical therapist, has been a childbirth educator and doula since 1968. She trains childbirth educators, doulas, and doula trainers and frequently conducts workshops for doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals. pennysimkin.com. Janet Whalley, a registered nurse and lactation consultant, has been a childbirth educator since 1975. Ann Keppler, a registered nurse, parish nurse, and lactation specialist, has taught childbirth classes and new parent classes since 1975. Janelle Durham, a social worker, has worked with new parents since 1993. She is a birth doula, childbirth educator, and lactation educator. janelledurham.com. April Bolding has a doctorate in physical therapy and is a childbirth educator, birth doula, water fitness instructor, and author. aprilbolding.com

