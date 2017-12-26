Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Penny Simkin
Penny Simkin, a physical therapist, has been a childbirth educator and doula since 1968. She trains childbirth educators, doulas, and doula trainers and frequently conducts workshops for doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals. pennysimkin.com. Janet Whalley, a registered nurse and lactation consultant, has been a childbirth educator since 1975. Ann Keppler, a registered nurse, parish nurse, and lactation specialist, has taught childbirth classes and new parent classes since 1975. Janelle Durham, a social worker, has worked with new parents since 1993. She is a birth doula, childbirth educator, and lactation educator. janelledurham.com. April Bolding has a doctorate in physical therapy and is a childbirth educator, birth doula, water fitness instructor, and author. aprilbolding.comRead More
By the Author
Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn
Available for the first time in full color, the up-to-date and authoritative pregnancy guide that has sold 1.5 million copies--by recognizing that "one size fits…