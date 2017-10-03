Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Oscar Serrallach
Dr Oscar Serrallach MBChB FRACGP is a Doctor of Functional Medicine with a special interest in Post-Natal Wellbeing. His initial studies in Functional Medicine coincided with starting a family, which led him to consider the science through the particular lens of pregnancy, birth and the post-natal period, observing his own partner and many mothers through his clinical work. Since 2010, he has dedicated his work towards applying Functional Medicine to the condition that he has identified as Postnatal Depletion. He currently lives near Byron Bay, Australia with his partner and their three children.Read More