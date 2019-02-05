Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Travel Guides Moon Travel Guides
Moon City Walks is an innovative series of pocket-sized guides to the world’s trendiest cities, designed to help travelers explore on foot, discover hip neighborhoods, and experience the city like a local. These full-color guidebooks feature foldout maps, turn-by-turn directions, and lively pages jam-packed with photos. Moon Travel Guides are published by Avalon Travel, an imprint of Perseus Books, a Hachette Book Group company, in Berkeley, California. For more information, check out the full series at http://www.moon.com/city-walks/.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Wanderlust
Dream, discover, and uncover your next great adventure. Moon Travel Guides takes you on a journey around the world with Wanderlust: A Traveler's Guide to…