Molly Howes

Molly Howes, PhD, is a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist and an award-winning writer. Following a Clinical Fellowship at Harvard Medical School, she completed her PhD in Clinical Psychology from Florida State University and a Postdoctoral Fellowship at Harvard Community Health Plan. Dr. Howes has contributed to research projects studying the interpersonal effects of depression, the impact of a parent’s cancer on the child’s psychological well-being, and the incidence and prevalence of mental health disorders in primary care practices and in larger, international populations.



She is an author of several academic papers and presents at conferences for professional organizations such as the American Psychological Association. A MacDowell fellow, she has also been published in The New York Times Modern Love column, Best American Essays, NPR’s Morning Edition, and elsewhere.



For thirty-five years, she has maintained an independent psychotherapy practice in which she treats couples, as well as individual patients of all ages.