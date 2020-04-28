Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Minh L¿
Minh Lê is an author and national early childhood policy expert. He wrote Drawn Together (also illustrated by Dan Santat), Let Me Finish! (illustrated by Isabel Roxas), and The Perfect Seat (illustrated by Gus Gordon). He has also written for the New York Times, the Horn Book, and the Huffington Post. Minh currently lives in San Diego, California with his wife and kids. He can be found online at minhlebooks.com.Read More
Dan Santat is the author and artist of the Caldecott Award-winning The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend, as well as the New York Times bestsellers Are We There Yet? and After the Fall. He has also illustrated many titles including Drawn Together (also by Minh Lê), The Alphabet’s Alphabet (by Chris Harris), No More Poems (by Rhett Miller), and the Crankenstein series (by Samantha Berger). Dan lives in Southern California with his wife, two kids, and two dogs. He can be found online at dantat.com.
By the Author
