Mark Hyman, MD
Mark Hyman, MD, is the director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, chairman of the board of the Institute for Functional Medicine, and founder and director of The UltraWellness Center. He is the bestselling author of numerous books, including Eat Fat, Get Thin; The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet; and The Blood Sugar Solution.Read More
By the Author
The Blood Sugar Solution
In THE BLOOD SUGAR SOLUTION, Dr. Mark Hyman reveals that the secret solution to losing weight and preventing not just diabetes but also heart disease,…