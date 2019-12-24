Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mark Hyman, MD

Mark Hyman, MD, is the director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, chairman of the board of the Institute for Functional Medicine, and founder and director of The UltraWellness Center. He is the bestselling author of numerous books, including Eat Fat, Get Thin; The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet; and The Blood Sugar Solution.
