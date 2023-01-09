Kristen Wickert

Kristen Wickert completed a PhD in plant pathology from West Virginia University in 2019; during graduate school, Kristen continued her treasure hunting and hiking adventures, covering more than 1000 miles of the Appalachian Trail. She goes long-distance hikes every chance she gets and documents much of it on her Instagram account @kaydubsthehikingscientist. She believes the plant world can help meet the challenge of environmental degradation.